Photo : YONHAP News

Son Heung-min has scored in successive English Premier League matches, extending his team's winning streak.Son found the net in the 71st minute in Tottenham Hotspur's 2-1 win over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park in London on Friday.The Spurs took the lead in the second half, first with an own goal from Palace defender Joel Ward and then Son's, before conceding a late goal to Jordan Ayew.Sonny's second consecutive game-winning goal and his eighth overall this season makes him just one goal short of the league's top scorer, Erling Haaland of Manchester City who has scored nine so far.The latest win also extends the Spurs' lead in the Premier League as it remains undefeated for ten games.