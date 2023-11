Photo : KBS News

Korea's civil service portal, Government24, is partially back online after being down for over a day.Earlier on Saturday, the Ministry of the Interior and Safety said that it had temporarily restored service to the website from the morning after several positive test results.Some services resumed, including issuing citizen registration certificates and several other types of official documents.The Ministry of the Interior and Safety said it is monitoring Government24 in real time and would accelerate the normalization of the site's services based on the results.The ministry created a task force led by a vice minister to oversee efforts to fix the problem at the National Information Resources Service, where the problem occurred and deployed about 100 officials and private sector experts to restore the portal fully.