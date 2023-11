Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean e-sports team T1 defeated China’s Weibo Gaming to win the 2023 League of Legends World Championship on Sunday, clinching a record fourth title.Led by star player Faker, whose real name is Lee Sang-hyeok, T1 won three straight games in the best-of-five final at the Gocheok Sky Dome packed with tens of thousands of fans from home and abroad.With the win, the team and Faker grabbed a record fourth title of the championship, winning for the first time seven years after claiming titles in 2013, 2015, and 2016.South Korea won the inaugural title of the League of Legends competition at the Asian Games in Hangzhou last month.The game is a popular multiplayer online battle arena video game, where two teams of five players fight in head-to-head combat to destroy the opponent's "nexus," a large structure deep inside the enemy base.