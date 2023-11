Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean golfer Amy Yang, also known as Yang Hee-young, has won the title in the final tournament of the 2023 LPGA Tour season.The 34-year-old finished the CME Group Tour Championship at the Tiburón Golf Club in Naples, Florida on Sunday with a 27-under 261 after she shot a pivotal eagle on a par-four 13th in the final round.Yang defeated American Alison Lee and Japanese Nasa Hataoka by three strokes for her fifth career LPGA victory since winning the Honda LPGA Thailand in 2019 and her first LPGA win at a tournament held in the United States.Along with fellow golfers Ko Jin-young and Kim Sei-young, Yang has become the third South Korean player to win the LPGA's season-ending tournament, which comes with a whopping two-million-dollar prize.