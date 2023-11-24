Hwang Ui-jo Won't be on Nat'l Team Until He's Cleared of Charges

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean footballer Hwang Ui-jo will not be part of the national football team until he is cleared of charges of illegally filming sexual encounters with his ex-girlfriend.The Korea Football Association(KFA) convened a meeting on Tuesday and decided not to include Hwang in the roster until investigative agencies reach a conclusion on the case.The head of the association’s ethics committee, Lee Youn-nam, said a member of the national team has a duty to maintain dignity with a high sense of morality and responsibility, including managing his private life.The KFA’s decision comes as Hwang is being probed by the police on charges of illegally filming sexual encounters with his ex.After it was revealed on November 18 that Hwang was questioned by the police as a suspect, the case made headlines when his ex blasted the footballer's claim that the videos were filmed with her consent.The national team’s head coach, Jurgen Klinsmann, and the KFA came under harsh criticism when Hwang competed in a 2026 World Cup qualifier last week.