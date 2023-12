Photo : YONHAP News

Son Heung-min of Tottenham Hotspur scored his ninth English Premier League goal of the season on Sunday.The South Korean forward netted a goal in the sixth minute against Manchester City at Etihad Stadium in Manchester, his first in four matches since October 28. The match ended in a 3-3 draw as Tottenham moved up to fifth, six points adrift of league leaders and archrival Arsenal.Son registered an assist in the second half, setting up Giovani Lo Celso, but also scored an own goal three minutes after bagging the opener.Despite the costly turnover, captain Son's strong performance earned him the Man of the Match award in a fan vote on the league’s official website after the game, claiming over 40 percent of some 42-thousand votes.