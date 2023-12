Photo : KBS News

Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Hwang Hee-chan scored his eighth English Premier League goal of the season on Tuesday.Hwang netted the winner in the 42nd minute in a match against Burnley at home at Molineux Stadium, earning his club a 1-0 victory that sees Wolves move up to 12th in the league table.With the goal, Hwang climbed to a three-way tie for fourth place in the Golden Boot race behind third-placed Son Heung-min of Tottenham Hotspur with nine goals, Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah in second at ten and Erling Haaland of Manchester City in the lead with 14.With two assists also in the bag so far this season, Hwang has hit double-digit attacking contributions for the first time since joining the Premier League.The South Korean striker’s strong performance earned him the Man of the Match award in a fan vote on the league’s official website after the game, claiming over 83 percent of some ten-thousand votes.