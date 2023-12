Photo : YONHAP News

Korean skeleton slider Jung Seung-gi won a gold medal at the International Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation (IBSF) World Cup in La Plagne, France.Jung recorded a combined time of 2:00.61 after two runs, 0.08 seconds ahead of Britain's Matt Weston, who took home the World Championship in February.It was the Korean slider's first World Cup gold medal after winning three silvers and two bronzes.Jung placed tops in his first run with 1:00.15 and third in his second run with 1:00.46 for a combined 2:00.61, good enough for gold.Fellow Korean slider Jisoo Kim placed 10th with a combined 2:02.07.