JCS: N. Korea's Long-Range Ballistic Missile Flew 1,000km into East Sea

The South Korean military said a long-range ballistic missile launched by North Korea Monday morning was fired at a lofted angle and traveled around one-thousand kilometers before coming down in the East Sea.Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) said the detection was made as the military tracked Pyongyang's missile launch preparations through close coordination with Washington.Referring to a readiness posture maintained by the allies and Tokyo capable of detecting and following the regime's missile activities, the JCS said the three sides closely shared warning data related to the latest missile launch.Calling the firing a serious provocation detrimental to peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula and beyond, Seoul strongly condemned the move as a clear violation of United Nations Security Council resolutions.The latest launch, which the JCS first detected at 8:24 a.m. Monday, was preceded by a short-range ballistic missile assumed to have been fired from Pyongyang at around 10:40 p.m. Sunday that is assessed to have traveled 570 kilometers before falling into the East Sea.