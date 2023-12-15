LG Twins' Go Woo-suk Signs 2-Yr. Deal with San Diego Padres

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean All-Star closer Go Woo-suk has signed with Major League Baseball(MLB) team the San Diego Padres.The Padres announced on Thursday, Korea time, that it has sealed a two-year contract with the 25 year old, which includes a mutual option for a third year in 2026. The financial value of the deal was not disclosed.Earlier, New York Post columnist Joel Sherman posted on social media that the South Korean right-hander had signed a two-year deal with the Padres worth four-point-five million U.S. dollars.According to The Associated Press, Go is set to earn one-point-75 million dollars this year and two-point-25 million dollars in 2025. The mutual option is worth three million dollars with a 500-thousand-dollar buyout.Go, who has pitched the past seven years for the LG Twins in the Korea Baseball Organization(KBO), is the second South Korean player to sign with the Padres after Gold Glove-winning infielder and ex-KBO All-Star Kim Ha-seong.Go's move to the MLB via posting is the second in the KBO this offseason, after his brother-in-law and former Kiwoom Heroes outfielder Lee Jung-hoo's six-year 113-million-dollar contract signed with the San Francisco Giants last month.