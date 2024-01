Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea defeated Bahrain 3-1 in its first match of the Asian Football Confederation(AFC) Asian Cup in Qatar, which kicked off last Friday.The national football team led by head coach Jürgen Klinsmann secured its first win in the Group E match at Jassim bin Hamad Stadium in Doha on Monday.Midfielder Hwang In-beom scored the first goal for Korea in the 38th minute and Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Lee Kang-in added two goals in the second half.South Korea won its first group match of the Asian Cup for the fourth consecutive time.The Taegeuk Warriors are seeking to claim the Asian Cup title for the first time in 64 years. They were eliminated in the quarterfinals at the most recent tournament hosted by the United Arab Emirates(UAE) in 2019, following a one-nil loss to Qatar.