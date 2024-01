Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea secured a 2–2 draw with Jordan thanks to a last-minute goal at the Asian Cup on Saturday.The national football team went off to a good start in the second Asia Cup Group E match at Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar, thanks to captain Son Heung-min’s penalty in the ninth minute.The team led by head coach Jürgen Klinsmann lost two goals in the first half but managed to avoid a defeat as Hwang In-beom's shot went in off Jordan's defender Yazan Al-Arab for the equalizer in the early moments of added time.The draw leaves both teams with four points from two games, but Jordan is in the lead in Group E and South Korea ranks second as it trails in goal difference.The Taegeuk Warriors will face Malaysia on Thursday.