Photo : KBS News

The South Korean men's field hockey team has failed to qualify for the upcoming 2024 Paris Summer Olympics.South Korea lost 4-3 to Ireland in the third place match during qualifying on Monday, falling just short of advancing to the Summer Games as a top-three finisher out of eight nations in the tournament.This marks the third time in a row that the South Korean men’s national team has failed to reach the Summer Games after failing to make it to the 2016 Rio Olympics and 2021 Tokyo Olympics.A total of 12 countries will be competing in men’s field hockey during this year’s Paris Olympics with France, Australia, the Netherlands, India, Argentina, South Africa, Belgium, Spain, Ireland, Germany, the United Kingdom, and New Zealand reaching the sports festival.