S. Korean Team Ranks Record 4th in Luge Team Relay at 2024 Winter Youth Olympics

Written: 2024-01-23 14:46:21Updated: 2024-01-23 14:48:06

S. Korean Team Ranks Record 4th in Luge Team Relay at 2024 Winter Youth Olympics

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean luge team grabbed fourth place at the 2024 Winter Youth Olympics currently under way in the eastern Gangwon Province.

The four-person team of Kim So-yoon, Kim Bo-keun, Bae Jae-seong, and Kim Ha-yoon finished the team relay event at two minutes and 32-point-91 seconds at Pyeongchang's Alpensia Sliding Center on Tuesday.

The South Korean team ranked fourth after Italy, Latvia and Austria. Gold medalists Italy had completed the race at two minutes and 29-point-47 seconds.

No South Korean athlete had competed in any of the luge events during the past three Winter Youth Olympic Games. Five athletes have won the ticket to compete this year.

Kim Bo-keun, the oldest member, said the team was satisfied with fulfilling the goal of placing fourth or fifth, as well as reducing their record by about a second in the finals.

The team also expressed hopes of achieving an improved record at the next 2026 Winter Youth Olympics in Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo.
