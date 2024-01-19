S. Korean Team Ranks Record 4th in Luge Team Relay at 2024 Winter Youth Olympics

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean luge team grabbed fourth place at the 2024 Winter Youth Olympics currently under way in the eastern Gangwon Province.The four-person team of Kim So-yoon, Kim Bo-keun, Bae Jae-seong, and Kim Ha-yoon finished the team relay event at two minutes and 32-point-91 seconds at Pyeongchang's Alpensia Sliding Center on Tuesday.The South Korean team ranked fourth after Italy, Latvia and Austria. Gold medalists Italy had completed the race at two minutes and 29-point-47 seconds.No South Korean athlete had competed in any of the luge events during the past three Winter Youth Olympic Games. Five athletes have won the ticket to compete this year.Kim Bo-keun, the oldest member, said the team was satisfied with fulfilling the goal of placing fourth or fifth, as well as reducing their record by about a second in the finals.The team also expressed hopes of achieving an improved record at the next 2026 Winter Youth Olympics in Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo.