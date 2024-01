Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea’s up-and-coming bobsledder So Jae-hwan has grabbed South Korea’s first ever gold medal in a sledding event in the Winter Youth Olympics.So came in first on Tuesday in the men’s monobob competitions in bobsleigh held at the Alpensia Sliding Center with a combined score of one minute and 48-point-63 seconds.Tuesday’s gold is the second for South Korea in the Fourth Winter Youth Olympics following the one that short track speed skating star Joo Jae-hee grabbed last Saturday.In particular, So’s gold medal is the first that South Korea has won in a sledding event since it first began to take part in the youth Olympics. Sledding events include bobsleigh, skeleton and luge.With the latest feat, So also became the first Asian athlete to grab a gold medal in a sledding event in the history of the Winter Youth Olympics.