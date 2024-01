Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean women's three-on-three ice hockey team won the silver medal in the Winter Youth Olympics on Thursday.In the final at the Gangneung Hockey Center, Hungary routed South Korea 10-2, scoring all ten goals at equal strength.Despite the loss, South Korea showed a great deal of improvement since their 16-0 shutout loss to the same side during the preliminaries, scoring in the second period on a power play and another in the third period.Hungary dominated the Winter Youth Olympics women's three-on-three hockey competition, winning all nine games.