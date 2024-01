Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea managed to reach the second round of the Asian Football Confederation Asian Cup after securing a 3-3 draw with Malaysia on Thursday.The national football team, led by head coach Jürgen Klinsmann, finished second in Group E after the match against the 130th-ranked Malaysia at Al Janoub Stadium in Doha, Qatar.The team wrapped up the Group stage with five points, having defeated Bahrain 3-1 and then drawing Jordan 2-2. Bahrain finished first with six points after beating Jordan 1-0 on Thursday.The Taegeuk Warriors will advance to the Round of 16 to face Group F toppers Saudi Arabia next Wednesday.