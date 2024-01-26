Pretrial Detention Sought for Kia Tigers’ Manager, Ex-GM for Bribery

Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutors sought pretrial detention warrants for the current manager and former general manager of the Korea Baseball Organization's Kia Tigers for accepting bribes.The Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office said on Monday that warrants against manager Kim Jong-kook and former general manager Jang Jung-suk on charges of receiving a bribe by breach of trust that were filed last Wednesday.The prosecution reportedly confirmed additional charges in an investigation into Jang's alleged demand for a kickback while negotiating a contract with former Tigers catcher Park Dong-won, a free agent player, upon a request of the KBO last April.The state investigative agency reportedly verified that the breach of trust by Kim was unrelated to player recruitment.It is the first time that pretrial detention has been requested for a sitting manager of a professional baseball club over personal activity, with the Tigers suspending him from duty as of Sunday.A warrant hearing for both Kim and Jang is set to begin at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.