Chinese Platform Cuts Local LCK Broadcasts after Taiwan Controversy

Photo : YONHAP News

A Chinese video game streaming platform has reportedly stopped the official Chinese-language broadcasts of the new League of Legends Champions Korea(LCK) season after a top e-sports club in South Korea referred to Taiwan as a country.According to the South China Morning Post(SCMP) on Monday, the Huya platform, which became the exclusive Chinese streaming partner with developer Riot Games for the tournament in 2018, abruptly halted broadcasts of the 2024 LCK spring season on January 17.While Riot Games Korea explained that the suspension was due to lack of a broadcast rights holder in China, the report cited some industry insiders saying that it is related to the recent controversy surrounding Generation Gaming, a top club in South Korea.Last December, the team referred to Taiwan as a country via social media, sparking anger among online users in China, and further stoked blowback after retracting its initial apology to proclaim political neutrality.Neither Riot Games nor Huya responded to SCMP's requests for comment on the broadcasting issue.