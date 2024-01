Photo : YONHAP News

Kim Hyun-gyeom has become the first South Korea male figure skater to grab a gold in the Winter Youth Olympics.Kim scored a total of 147-point-45 points in the men's single free skating event at the competition held at the Gangneung Ice Arena on Monday.He won the gold after his combined score, including his short program score, totaled 216-point-73 points, or point-50 points higher than Adam Hagara of Slovakia.Kim is the first South Korean male figure skater to win a gold medal in an Olympic event.In the previous youth Olympics held in Lausanne in 2020, You Young had won the gold medal in the women's single free skating event.