Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean figure skater Shin Ji-a captured a silver medal in women's single free skating in the Winter Youth Olympics under way in Gangwon Province.Shin scored a total of 125-point-35 points in the single free skating event held at the Gangneung Ice Arena on Tuesday.She won it with her combined score, including her short program score, totaling 191-point-83 points.Shimada Mao of Japan, took the gold with a total score of 196-point-99 points.Shin is the second female figure skater to win a medal in single skating in the Winter Youth Olympics which first began in 2012.The first medal was a gold captured by You Young in the previous youth Olympics held in Lausanne in 2020.