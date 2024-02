Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea defeated Saudi Arabia 4-2 in a penalty shootout to advance to the quarterfinals of the Asian Football Confederation(AFC) Asian Cup.In the Round of 16 match at Education City Stadium in Qatar on Tuesday, the national team was on the brink of elimination until substitute Cho Gue-sung equalized deep into added time in the second half to cancel Abdullah Radif’s opener and force the game into extra time.Neither team found the net in the two 15-minute halves, taking the game to a penalty shootout where goalkeeper Jo Hyeon-woo shone with two saves to send Team Korea into the quarterfinals.The national football team, led by head coach Jürgen Klinsmann, will face Australia on Saturday as the side seeks their first Asian Cup title since 1960.