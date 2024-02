Photo : YONHAP News

A Seoul court denied pretrial detention warrants for the former Kia Tigers manager and general manager over bribery charges.The Seoul Central District Court on Tuesday made the decision after a hearing attended by former manager Kim Jong-kook and former general manager Jang Jung-suk, with the reasoning that there was little concern about destruction of evidence or risk of flight.The two former managers are suspected of receiving 100 million won, or over 75-thousand U.S. dollars, each from a coffee chain in return for helping the business sign a sponsorship deal with the baseball team.Jang is also accused of asking an unsigned player for a kickback during salary negotiations last year.The Tigers terminated Kim's contract on Monday, just before spring training was set to begin, while Jang was fired from the team last year.