Gov't Vows Best Prevention Efforts With Heavy Snow Expected During Youth Olympic Closing Ceremony

The Ministry of the Interior and Safety has urged related agencies to make best damage prevention efforts as heavy snow is expected for Gangwon Province’s eastern, coastal regions on Thursday when the closing ceremony is scheduled to be held for the 2024 Winter Youth Olympics.The ministry made the call on Wednesday to the Korean National Police Agency, the National Fire Agency and Gangwon Province during a meeting held at the Government Complex Sejong on devising measures to prevent safety accidents resulting from heavy snow.The ministry requested the agencies to inspect outdoor stages where the ceremony will be held and to set up measures to prevent safety accidents that could result from snow and ice formation.It also instructed the agencies to actively mobilize snow clearing equipment at key roads, parking lots and pedestrian passages before and after the closing ceremony while also spraying in advance de-icing salt.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration, Gangwon’s eastern coastal regions and mountainous areas are set to see between five and ten centimeters of snow on Thursday and Friday, with more than 15 centimeters of snow to pile up in some parts.The 2024 Winter Youth Olympics will come to an end on Thursday after a 14-day run. Some 19-hundred athletes from roughly 80 countries are taking part in it.