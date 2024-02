Photo : YONHAP News

The 2024 Winter Youth Olympics will come to an end on Thursday after a 14-day run.The closing ceremony, under the theme of “Shine Again,” will be held simultaneously at 8 p.m. at the Gangneung Oval, the speed skating venue, and the Pyeongchang Dome.The Games, commonly known as Gangwon 2024, marked the first time for the Winter Youth Olympics to be held outside of Europe since the inaugural Games in 2012, with Innsbruck in Austria, Lillehammer in Norway, and Lausanne in Switzerland hosting the sporting festival.The event provided the Olympics Games experience to some one-thousand-800 athletes from 78 countries as organizers put to use facilities that were utilized in the 2018 PyeongChang Olympic Winter Games, a move which enabled the government to significantly save related budgets.Gangwon 2024 is also regarded to have fostered future Olympians and helped promote the spirit of the Olympics.