Photo : KBS News

The first day of the lunar New Year holidays on Friday will see cloudy skies with temperatures above freezing for most parts of the nation.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration, Friday will begin with cloudy skies but the clouds will clear up in the afternoon.The agency forecast that the concentration of ultrafine dust will stand at “bad” levels on Friday for the Seoul metro area, the western regions of Gangwon Province, the Chungcheong and Jeolla provinces as well as Daegu.Morning lows will range between minus six and three degrees Celsius and afternoon highs between four and eleven degrees.On the lunar New Year day on Saturday, the Jeolla provinces will see light rain during the day while southern parts of Gyeonggi Province and the Chungcheong provinces will see light snow or rain from the afternoon.