Photo : YONHAP News

The nation is likely to see cloudy skies at times on Sunday, with sporadic snow or rain forecast for western Gangwon, Chungcheong and North Jeolla Provinces.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration, the concentration of ultrafine dust across the nation will rise to "bad" levels on Sunday, with fine dust advisories in place for the southeastern parts of South Chungcheong Province and Tongyeong and Geoje in South Gyeongsang Province.Ultrafine dust levels are forecast to remain at bad levels across the nation until Monday.The nation is expected to see clear skies on Monday, the last day of the Lunar New Year holiday.Morning lows will range between minus eight degrees and one above on Monday, including minus two degrees forecast for Seoul.Afternoon highs for Monday are forecast to range from seven to 13 degrees, including nine for Seoul, three to five degrees higher than Sunday.