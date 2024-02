Photo : YONHAP News

Heavy rains are expected to hit Jeju Island and the southern coastal areas on Sunday, with the rain forecast to expand to most parts of the nation at night.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) on Sunday, more than 100 millimeters of heavy rain are expected for Jeju Island, the southern coastal areas and Mount Jiri until Monday, while the capital region, Chungcheong and Gangwon Provinces are forecast to receive 20 to 60 millimeters.Heavy rains, accompanied by strong winds of 20 meters per second, are forecast for Jeju and the southern coastal areas.Morning lows for Monday are expected to range from seven to 16 degrees Celsius, including 12 degrees forecast for Seoul, ten to 13 degrees higher than Sunday.Afternoon highs are forecast to range from ten to 20 degrees on Monday.The KMA called for caution for the rain, as it is likely to continue until Friday with large precipitation.