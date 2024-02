Photo : YONHAP News

The Yeongdong region of Gangwon Province saw its third straight day of heavy snowfall on Thursday, with more snow expected in the region.A heavy snow warning has been issued for Gangneung, Goseong, Sokcho, Yangyang and the mountainous regions of Gangwon.Gangneung's Seongsan saw the most amount of snow accumulated at 66-point-two centimeters, followed by Daegwallyeong with 47-point-one centimeters.The Gangwon Regional Meteorological Administration forecast that ten to 30 centimeters of snow will fall in the mountain regions of Gangwon and five to 15 centimeters of snow on the east coast by Friday.Authorities have asked the public to pay attention to safety and manage facilities, as there are concerns about damage due to prolonged heavy snowfall.