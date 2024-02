Photo : YONHAP News

Samsung Electronics on Monday revealed its first smart ring, the “Galaxy Ring,” to the world for the first time.The tech giant disclosed the ring, which comes in nine sizes and three colors, including black, gold and silver, at the Mobile World Congress (MCW) under way in Barcelona, Spain.The inside part of the ring, which was put on display in a transparent box, appeared to have at least one sensor that can detect the user’s bio data.According to Samsung, the ring can be worn without discomfort while sleeping and gauges health-related data while the user is asleep.The firm does not plan to reveal detailed features of the ring until it officially launches the smart accessory some time within the year.The latest disclosure comes roughly a month after Samsung Electronics released a teaser video of the ring at its Galaxy Unpacked event in San Jose, California.