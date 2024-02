Photo : YONHAP News

The Korea Football Association(KFA) has picked Hwang Sun-hong, who heads the national under-23 football team, as the interim head manager of the national team.The KFA’s National Team Committee unveiled the selection on Tuesday.Hwang will guide the team in the second round of the FIFA World Cup 26 Asian qualifiers which will be held from March 18 to 26.South Korea is scheduled to face Thailand in the qualifiers on March 21 and 26.Hwang will also have to manage the U-23 team in the Asian Football Confederation U-23 Asian Cup which will kick off in Qatar in April. The event will determine which national teams from Asia qualify for the Olympics.South Korea, which is in Group B with Japan, China and the United Arab Emirates, must rank within the top three to earn a ticket to the 2024 Paris Olympics. If the team ranks in the bottom, Korea will have to face an African team in the playoffs.