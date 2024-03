Photo : YONHAP News

A cold snap that hit the nation during the three-day-long weekend continues for the second day, with snow or rain expected in some parts of the country.From Saturday afternoon to Sunday morning, one to three centimeters of snow is expected in the metropolitan region and central inland areas.With lower than usual temperatures to continue until Saturday, heavy wind is also expected.Afternoon highs will range between three and eight degrees Celsius. The mercury is expected to rise further on Sunday.