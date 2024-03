Photo : YONHAP News

Tottenham Hotspur forward Son Heung-min scored a goal in the club's Premier League clash with Crystal Palace on Saturday.The club captain found the net in the 43rd minute of the second half against Crystal Palace at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, with his goal helping his team secure a 3-to-1 victory.It is his first Premier League goal since returning from the Asian Cup after his 12th goal in the match against Bournemouth on January 1.By scoring his 13th goal of the season, Son tied for sixth place in goals this season. Earling Haaland of Manchester City is in the lead with 17 goals.With the victory, Tottenham bagged three points, two points behind fourth-placed Aston Villa.Tottenham needs to make the top four in the league to advance to the Champions League of the Union of European Football Associations.