Photo : YONHAP News

Seoul SK Knights of the Korean Basketball League(KBL) defeated another Korean professional club Anyang Jung Kwan Jang Red Boosters to advance to the final round of the East Asia Super League(EASL) for the second consecutive year.The Knights declared victory against the Red Boosters 94-to-79 during a semifinal game of the 2023-2024 EASL held on Friday, Korea time, at the Lapu-Lapu Hoops Dome in Cebu, the Philippines.The Knights are seeking to claim the title, after suffering a loss to defending champions Red Boosters in the final match of the inaugural EASL tournament last March.The SK club is set to face off against Japan's Chiba Jets Funabashi starting 8 p.m. Sunday, Korea time, after the Japanese club beat Taiwan's New Taipei Kings 92-to-84 in the semifinals.The championship match will be preceded by a third place playoff between the Red Boosters and New Taipei Kings from 5 p.m.