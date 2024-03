Photo : YONHAP News

Tottenham Hotspur forward Son Heung-min scored a goal and set up two others in the club's Premier League clash with Aston Villa on Sunday.The club captain found the net in extra time against Aston Villa in Birmingham, England, with his goal helping the team secure a resounding 4-0 victory.It was his 14th goal of the season and he scored a goal for the second consecutive match.Son also set up a goal for Brennan Johnson in the second half when Tottenham was leading 1-0 and another for Timo Werner during injury time after the second half.Son has so far achieved 14 goals and eight assists for a total of 22 attack points this season.With the strong performance, Son was named Man of the Match in a fan vote on the Premier League’s official website after the game.Tottenham stayed in fifth place with 53 points, two points behind fourth-placed Aston Villa.