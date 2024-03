Photo : YONHAP News

Jung Kook of K-pop group BTS has stayed on the U.S. Billboard’s Hot 100 main singles chart for 18 consecutive weeks, the second-longest run for any K-pop solo artist in history.According to the latest chart released on Tuesday, Jung Kook's "Standing Next to You" ranked 85th, up two notches from the previous week, remaining on the chart for 18 straight weeks.It’s the second-longest run for any K-pop soloist following Psy's record of 31 consecutive weeks with "Gangnam Style" in 2012.K-pop girl group BLACKPINK member Jennie stayed on the chart for the eleventh consecutive week with “One of the Girls,” a song made in collaboration with The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp.