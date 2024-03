Photo : YONHAP News

Director Bong Joon-ho's new film 'Mickey 17' is set to premier in South Korea in January next year.According to its distributor, Warner Brothers Korea on Thursday, the American sci-fi fantasy flick will hit the local theaters on January 28, the first day of the Lunar New Year holiday.The highly anticipated movie was originally scheduled for release this March, but was postponed due to various reasons, including the writers’ strike in Hollywood.'Mickey 17' is director Bong's first project since the Oscar-winning 'Parasite', and will star Robert Pattinson and Netflix's hit series 'Beef' star Steven Yeun.The movie is adapted from Edward Ashton's eponymous novel, which revolves around a cloned space explorer sent to an ice-covered planet.