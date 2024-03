Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea’s national football team won the Asian Football Confederation's(AFC) U-20 Women’s Asian Cup after beating Japan.The North’s state Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) said on Sunday that the country’s women’s football team defeated Japan 2-1 in the final match of the Asian Cup on Saturday in Uzbekistan.The KCNA said that the football team lost a goal in the 20th minute but scored two goals in the 44th and 86th minutes to win the match.Last Wednesday, North Korea advanced to the final after beating South Korea 3 to zero.Reporting on the semifinal, the KCNA said that North Korean players defeated the “puppet state” South Korean players by a score of 3 to zero and advanced to the final stage.North Korea captured the Asian Cup title for the first time since 2007.