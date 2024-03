Photo : YONHAP News

Japan’s defense ministry said that North Korea fired what appeared to be a ballistic missile on Monday morning.According to Japan’s public broadcaster NHK, Japan’s coast guard said that the missile, which was fired at 7:54 a.m., appeared to have already fallen.Japan said the projectile landed in waters outside of Japan’s exclusive economic zone, the area of the ocean in which Japan has jurisdiction over natural resources.NHK said the defense ministry is collecting information regarding the launch, including the possible impact of the launch on Japan.The ministry also reportedly called for ships sailing in the region to exercise caution.