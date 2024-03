Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea appears to have fired at least two ballistic missiles on Monday.Japan said that North Korea fired a second suspected ballistic missile on Monday morning, which also fell in waters outside Japan’s exclusive economic zone(EEZ).According to Japan’s public broadcaster NHK, Japan’s defense ministry said North Korea fired what appeared to be a ballistic missile at 8:24 a.m. and Japan’s coast guard said the missile already landed in waters outside Japan’s EEZ.The announcement came soon after the ministry said the North had fired a suspected ballistic missile at 7:54 a.m., which fell outside the EEZ.Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida reportedly ordered the government to collect and analyze information regarding the launch and ensure the swift and accurate disclosure of information to the public.He also instructed the government to make every effort to confirm the safety of aircraft and ships.