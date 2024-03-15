Pres. Yoon Urges Medical Community to Trust Gov't and Engage in Dialogue

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has urged the medical community that is opposed to the government's planned school admissions quota hike to have trust in the government and engage in dialogue.Yoon made the call on Monday when visited the Asan Medical Center’s Children’s Hospital in Seoul.He said quota hike has been put off for too long by previous governments due to political risks and called on doctors to persuade younger doctors with the future in mind.The president also pledged efforts to block any drop in the quality of medical services which doctors are worried would result from the quota expansion.He also vowed that the government will take steps so that healthcare workers in essential medical services will be fairly compensated and hospitals won’t suffer financial hardship.Monday marked the first time for the president to personally visit a hospital since the government unveiled its medical reform policies, including the quota hike, in February.