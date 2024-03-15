Menu Content

S. Korea's Envoy to UN Criticizes N. Korea's Missile, Nuclear Weapons Development

South Korea's Ambassador to the UN has called for the UN Security Council(UNSC) to respond to North Korea’s violations of its non-proliferation obligations, describing the prospect of non-proliferation as "bleak" amid continued missile and nuclear weapons development by the North. 

Ambassador Hwang Joon-kook made the call on Monday during a U.N. Security Council (UNSC) meeting on nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation at the UN headquarters in New York, saying that global non-proliferation is being challenged more than ever before. 

Hwang said that while the discussion on non-proliferation was under way at the UNSC, North Korea was continuing its provocations, mentioning Monday’s launches of multiple short-range ballistic missiles. 

The envoy said that North Korea has a low threshold for using nuclear weapons, noting that the North’s aggressive nuclear policy even allows for preemptive strikes against South Korea, which Kim Jong-un declared as the nation’s principal enemy. 

Hwang then stressed that permanent members of the Security Council must comply with the non-proliferation system that has been in place for decades, including the Non-Proliferation Treaty. 

The comment was made in apparent reference to Russia, which mentioned the possible use of nuclear weapons in its war against Ukraine.
