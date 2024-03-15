Menu Content

KCNA: N. Korea Successfully Conducts Test of Solid-Fuel Engine for New Hypersonic Missile

2024-03-20

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea said Wednesday that it has successfully conducted a ground test of a solid-fuel engine for a new-type of intermediate-range hypersonic missile. 

The North’s state Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) said the Missile Administration carried out the test at the Sohae Satellite Launching Station during Tuesday morning and afternoon under the supervision of regime leader Kim Jong-un.

Kim said that the military strategic value of the weapon system is considered to be as important as an ICBM for the North’s security environment and the operational demand of the People's Army, adding that "enemies know better about it." 

The report said Kim expressed great satisfaction with the successful completion of the strategic weapons development tasks under a five-year plan announced at the 8th Congress of the Workers' Party in 2021. 

The KCNA said that the great success of the test allowed for the project to proceed under a timetable for completing the development of the new hypersonic intermediate-range ballistic missile(IRBM).
