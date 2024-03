Photo : YONHAP News

Police are tracking down a suspect after a report was filed about an email threatening to carry out a bomb terror at Seoul's Gocheok Sky Dome ahead of the 2024 Major League Baseball(MLB) regular season opener that starts on Wednesday.The Seoul Guro Police Station said the report on the email threatening to set off the bomb during the game to harm players, including Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani, was filed early Wednesday. The South Korean consulate general in Vancouver had reportedly received the email.While no explosive material has yet to be detected, the police plan to additionally dispatch commando units and riot squads at the dome stadium.The two-day opener between the Dodgers and the San Diego Padres as part of the MLB World Tour will be the first official MLB games to be played in South Korea.South Korean infielder Kim Ha-seong, who plays for the Padres, is also set to compete in the games.