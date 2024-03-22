Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Sports

S. Korea Draws 1-1 with Thailand in World Cup Qualifier

Written: 2024-03-22 09:33:59Updated: 2024-03-22 09:39:40

S. Korea Draws 1-1 with Thailand in World Cup Qualifier

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea were held to a one-one draw by Thailand in a World Cup qualifying match on Thursday.

The Korean national team, led by interim coach Hwang Sun-hong, failed to win the Group C match at Seoul World Cup Stadium in the second round of the 2026 FIFA World Cup AFC qualifiers. 

Captain Son Heung-min scored in the 42nd minute but Team Korea failed to keep the lead and allowed an equalizer in the second half. 

With the draw, South Korea, standing 22nd in the rankings, remained atop Group C with seven points, while 101-ranked Thailand moved up to second with four points. 

This was South Korea's first international match after losing to Jordan 2-0 in the semifinals of the AFC Asian Cup in Qatar in February. It was also the first game since the controversy that arose following an altercation between Son and Lee Kang-in at the Asian Cup. 

The South Korean team will depart for Thailand on Friday for another qualifier in Bangkok, which is set for 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >