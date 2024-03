Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean poet Kim Hye-soon has won the prestigious National Book Critics Circle(NBCC) Award in the U.S. for her book of poetry titled, "Phantom Pain Wings."The NBCC on Thursday announced "Phantom Pain Wings" as the winner of the poetry category at the 2024 NBCC Awards held in New York.Among the five nominees in the category, "Phantom Pain Wings" was the only work that has been translated into English. It is the first time that a translated work was awarded an NBCC prize in the poetry category and also the first time for a South Korean writer to win the distinguished American award."Phantom Pain Wings," first published in 2019, depicts memories of patriarchy and war trauma, and is the 13th book by the 68-year-old poet.Since the English translation was published last year, The New York Times selected it as one of the five best poetry books of 2023.