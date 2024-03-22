S. Korean Footballer Returns Home after Being Detained in China over Bribery Suspicions

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean football player Son Jun-ho, who was detained in China for about ten months over bribery allegations, was released recently and returned home Monday.The foreign ministry announced Son’s return on Monday, saying that it has requested cooperation through various channels with Chinese authorities to ensure fair and swift processing.The ministry said that it had arranged about 20 consular meetings for Son while closely communicating with his family, adding it actively provided necessary assistance.Son, a national team veteran who plays for Shandong Taishan in the Chinese Super League, was detained by public security authorities in China’s northeast Liaoning province last May on suspicion of taking bribes as someone who is not a public servant.This charge applies to a non-public official who receives bribes from a person in connection with his work.In the case of sports players, it is believed that such charges can be applied if they receive bribes in return for accepting illegal requests related to games, such as match fixing.