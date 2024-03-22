Pyongyang Says N. Korea Not Interested in Any Dialogue with S. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea said it was not interested in any dialogue with South Korea at a UN conference discussing disarmament issues.At the Conference on Disarmament in Geneva on Tuesday, representatives of the United States, France and Japan unanimously criticized North Korea's nuclear activities and missile provocations as violations of UN Security Council resolutions.Ju Yong-chol, a counselor at North Korea’s mission to the UN in Geneva, dismissed the criticisms, saying that the North strongly rejects the Security Council resolutions, which Pyongyang has never recognized. He added that a strong nuclear capability is necessary for the North to maintain its security, and his country will further accelerate efforts to bolster its defense capabilities.In response, Kim Il-hoon, a counselor at South Korea’s permanent mission to the UN office in Geneva, said the Security Council resolutions are not a fabrication, as North Korea often claims, and are legally binding for all UN member states according to the UN Charter.Kim emphasized that the North’s blind pursuit of weapons of mass destruction will only make its own security more vulnerable, while reaffirming that the door for dialogue and diplomacy remains open.The North Korean envoy, however, responded that Pyongyang is not interested in any dialogue with Seoul, criticizing South Korea for conducting joint military exercises and bringing in U.S. strategic assets to the area surrounding the Korean Peninsula.