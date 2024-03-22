DP Chief Slams Yoon Admin. for Splitting Public with Hostility

Photo : YONHAP News

Main opposition Democratic Party(DP) leader Lee Jae-myung has slammed the Yoon Suk Yeol administration for fundamentally damaging the nation by splitting the general public with hostile language and thrusting them into confrontation.On a visit to Chungju, North Chungcheong Province on Wednesday, Lee said while the president's biggest role is to unite the nation, he has been causing growing hostility among the people by only looking after those in favor of his administration.The DP chief said the country is currently in a state of psychological civil war, a step which precedes a physical civil war and ultimately the destruction of the state.Lee then urged residents in the central city to cast their votes on April 10 to help the people win over "anti-state forces" and the ruling People Power Party(PPP), to create a society where opportunity is offered to every hard-working citizen and a basic livelihood is guaranteed.He sought support for the main opposition in the upcoming general elections, saying looking the other way or sitting idly by is not staying neutral, but siding with the ruling camp.