Photo : KBS News

South Korea's Air Force is set to open a maintenance training center for the KF-16 fighter jet next month at the 20th Fighter Wing in the central South Chungcheong city of Seosan, which includes a virtual reality(VR)-based training system.The maintenance training center enables the Air Force to practice maintenance through a computer-based system, such as virtual maintenance training and armed mounting practice.The Air Force said the mechanics will be able to repeat training and practice without having to disassemble high-cost aircraft and deal with technical failures.It added they will not be constrained by weather conditions and be able to reduce engine and fuel consumption.